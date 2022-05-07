Khloe Kardashian Goes Biker-Chic With Ice Pick Heels for Mother’s Day Charity Brunch With Saks & Good American for Baby2Baby

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian’s trend-forward Good American clothing brand is thriving, and the 37-year-old star is using the success to give back to mothers and children in need of support.

Good American and Saks Fifth Avenue hosted a Mother’s Day brunch on Friday at Hotel Bel-Air in support of Baby2Baby, a nonprofit providing basic needs to children living in poverty. At the event, Kardashian served her best biker-chic look in a Good American ensemble.

For the charity-focused event, Kardashian wore a Good American black leather utility shirt tucked into a pair of the brand’s black leather drawstring trousers. The founder wore her utility shirt slightly unbuttoned to keep things casual, giving a glimpse of a simple black tank underneath. For footwear, Kardashian wore a pair of black pointed sandals with a single black strap across the toes and an ice pick stiletto heel.

Kardashian wore her usual nude makeup look, adding a smoky eye to enhance the edgy all-leather look. She wore her bleached blond locks in a straight side-part style, with her shoulder-sweeping locks featuring a blunt cut. Kardashian tucked her hair behind her ears to show off thick mid-size gold hoop earrings as her only jewelry, adding a pop of color to her look with her long hot pink manicure and pedicure.

At the event, Saks and Good American announced the brands will donate 10% of all Good American sales on Saks.com using promo code “BABY2BABY” from May 6 through May 17. Both brands committed to a combined $25,000 minimum donation to the nonprofit as part of the give-back effort. According to a statement, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 150 million essential items including diapers, formula, clothing, cribs, soap, food, and more to more than 1 million at-risk children across the country throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

