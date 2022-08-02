Khloe Kardashian Models Sleek Denim Bikini From Her Good American Brand With Hidden Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer isn’t over as seen by Khloe Kardashian wearing her Good American brand’s “Denim Collection” two-piece bikini for a mirror selfie that she shared with her Instagram fans today.

The “Kardashians” star modeled the “Demi” bikini, which featured a bra-cup style as the straps of the swimming top provided support; it retails for $70 on Goodamerican.com. She coordinated with matching “Better” bikini bottoms, which are $55 online.

Bikinis are a summer staple and come with an interesting history. The swimwear silhouette emerged in the 1940s, but the designs weren’t found on beaches until the 1960s due to the controversial nature of the two-piece suits. Bikinis finally gained mass acceptance in the ‘80s and were widely embraced and accepted. Today, the term “bikini” includes everything from high-waisted two-pieces to string bikinis that show ample skin.

The influencer had her hair in a low bun with a middle part, exposing dark roots that transition to blond at the ends. She didn’t wear any jewelry for her bikini look, letting its sleek design take the attention while Beyonce and Sean Paul’s “Baby Boy” song served as her soundtrack.

As the countertop blocked the rest of her legs, her choice of footwear wasn’t seen. Yet, a pair of slip-on sandals with a thin sole would’ve been an apt match for comfort and practicality at the beach or poolside.

And it would be no surprise if she stepped into footwear from her own brand. Good American launched in 2016 as denim label and has since expanded categories to include clothing and activewear. In 2020, the lineup included heels, slingbacks, sandals, flats and boots, ranging in women sizes from 4 to 14.

