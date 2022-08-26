Khloe Kardashian Goes Barefoot With Bold Red Pedicure To Promote Good American Lace Up Denim Jeans

Khloe Kardashian put her own fashionable flair on a traditional Canadian tuxedo. In an Instagram reel uploaded on the Good American page, the reality superstar and co-founder promotes the size-inclusive brand’s Classic Denim Jacket and Good Icon Lace Up Denim.

In the video, the media personality raves about the jacket’s versatility and new denim jeans. Available in denim and black, the cropped outerwear includes button fastening at the front and two chest pockets. Kardashian teamed the staple outerwear with Good American’s Good Icon Lace Up Jeans. The straight fit bottoms has a gap proof waistband, reinforced belt loops and lace up detailing along the side.

Kardashian went for a minimalist look to give her fans a preview of the new pieces. However her bright red nails served a standout statement accessory. For glam, the television star styled her blond tresses in a high top knot bun and rounded out the look with a smokey eye and neutral matte pout.

To place more emphasis on her outfit, Kardashian decided to go shoeless and show off her bright her red pedicure, which matched her nails perfectly.

In 2016, Kardashian established Good American with Emma Grede with the goal of offering clothing for women, made by women – with all body shapes in mind. Since its launch, Good American has evolved into an iconic and inclusive fashion line of denim, swim, shoes and activewear. Taking inspiration from her personal experiences and frustrations with fashion, Kardashian helped to shape Good American’s inclusivity mission and continues to empower women to celebrate their bodies with confidence.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, sharp pumps and strappy sandals. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments.