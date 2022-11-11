Khloe Kardashian Models in Crystal-Embellished Pants & PVC Heels for Good American’s Diamond Life Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian debuted a sparkling collection just in time for the holiday season. The reality tv star posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, sharing promo photos of her new Good American line, called Diamond Life.

In one of the images, Kardashian posed in a matching set from the new line. Her black Diamond Knit Flare Pants featured a high rise and embellished silver jewels throughout the silhouette. She paired the pants with a matching one-piece bathing suit. The piece featured adjustable spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline. In her post. Kardashian added a thick silver chain bracelet and a necklace for her accessories.

Kardashian added a pair of sleek heels to complete the look. The denim brand founder slipped into a pair of black pumps with a sharp pointed toe. The shoes were complete with a thin stiletto heel which added serious height to Kardashian’s frame; the heels reached at least 5 inches.

Related Jennifer Garner Suits Up in White Blazer & Brown Suede Pumps for the Big Night Out Gala 2022 Kylie Jenner Elevates Romper With Leather Jacket & Pointy Pumps in New York Khloe Kardashian Commands Attention in Bronze Cutout Dress & Matching Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

In another photo, Kardashian is seen wearing an oversized white shirt with black dots. For this look, she slipped on a pair of Diamonds Forever Heel. The style is made of PVC material, featuring statement gemstones and 4.33-inch heels.

The new Diamond Life line includes everything from denim to leather pants, blazers, loungewear, shoes and more. Prices range from $65 to $265 and the collection is available now on Good American’s website.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various stilettos and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in cool slides and comfortable sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

Click here to see more of Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments over the years.