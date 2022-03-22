Khloe Kardashian Gets Comfy in Yeezy Sneakers With Daughter True in Pink Leotard and Metallic Caged Sandals for Gymnastics Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian looked cool and casual as she picked up her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, from a gymnastics class in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Monday. The duo walked hand in hand as they made their way to a car in the parking lot.

For the outing, Kardashian wore a black pullover hoodie. She teamed the long-sleeve garment with black leggings and accessorized with oversized square frames.

Khloe Kardashian picks up her daughter True Thompson her dance class in Los Angeles on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson out in Los Angeles on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

The Good American founder let her blond locs fall and carried an Essential water bottle in her hand. Kardashian continued with an athleisure aesthetic by slipping into a pair of Yeezy 350 V2 sneakers. The Yeezy Boost 350 from Kanye West’s Adidas partnership includes Primeknit uppers for a securing fit, branded insole, logo pull-tab at the heel, a round toe, front lace-up fastening, signature cushioned midsole and flat rubber sole. The popular sneaker currently retails for $296 on retailers like StockX. Meanwhile, her daughter with basketball star Tristian Thompson wore a pink leotard and silver metallic caged sandals.

A closer look at Khloe Kardashian’s Adidas Yeezy 350 v2 sneakers. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

Kardashian’s latest look is more than toned down than what she’s been spotted in recently. Last week, she made quite the statement as she celebrated the launch of her sister Kim Kardashian’s new Skims Swim collection and pop-up store in Miami. Khloe opted for an electric blue mini dress. The frock was complete with a corset bodice, plunging neckline and sheer panels.

Khloe Kardashian arrives at the Skims Swim popup store in Miami, FL on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA To ground everything, Khloe tapped Gisueppe Zanotti for a pair of the designer’s Harmony Plexi Leather Three Strap Sandal. The silhouette has a leather sole with the label’s signature logo, zip fastening along the back, mirrored silver patent leather uppers and a 4.7inch heel.

