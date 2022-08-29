Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Takes Kids Style to a New Level in Furry Ugg Slides

True Thompson is following the steps of her mother in the fashion world.

The daughter of reality star and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson posed for her mother’s Instagram feed holding up two peace signs with her hair tied in two Bantu knots. The toddler’s fashion was the most noticeable thing about this post though.

True’s outfit included a sleeveless faux fur vest, a black tank top, and a leather skort. While she did go for all-black ready-to-wear, her pop of color came with her multicolored faux shearling fluffy slides from Ugg. For accessories, True sported two small age-appropriate stud earrings and three bracelets, two on her left hand, including a pearl one, and a small chain one on her right hand. She also sported a thin gold necklace around her neck.

Khloe has been hard at work preparing True to be an eventual fashion icon. Her Instagram feed features the occasional post of her daughter in floral print dresses, ruffle sleeve popovers, and pink sequin dresses. True also loves her white sneakers.

True can be spotted alongside her mother on the new Kardashian reality series “The Kardashians” on Hulu. In June 2021, it was announced that “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” would end its 20-season run on E! On April 14, Hulu premiered the first season of “The Kardashians,” coming off the heels of their previous E! reality series. The show was the most-watched series premiere for the streaming service within its first three days in the U.S.

Although True is becoming a mini-fashion star in her own right, she also has some tough competition from her cousin, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West. North recently took Paris Couture Week by storm, sitting front row alongside her mother, with much attention given to her outfits, which included brands like Balenciaga.