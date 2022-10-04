Khloe Kardashian Sparkles in Crystal YSL Boots & Balenciaga Minidress at Party with Kylie Jenner & Doja Cat in Paris

Khloe Kardashian showed off her stylish—and lavish—outfit in her latest social media post. The reality tv star posted to her Instagram on Tuesday after attending the Balenciaga runway show with younger sister Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week. The duo was later seen enjoying Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila at a private party with Doja Cat.

In her photo round-up, she is seen posing indoors wearing a black mini dress from the Spanish luxury brand. Her fitted dress featured a high neckline and the brand’s signature glove long sleeves. The dress also featured a tie on the side. Kardashian added one diamond ring to her left hand and carried a black Balenciaga bag. The Hourglass XS Handbag, which retails for $6,850, featured a top handle and sparkly black rhinestones covering the entire bag.

Her footwear came with an even higher price tag. The Good American founder added a pair of Yves Saint Laurent crystal-encrusted Niki boots to her ensemble, which run for a hefty $10,000. The knee-high boots featured a pointed toe and a stacked cone heel that reached over 3 inches in height. The boots first emerged on YSL’s lineup in 2017 and celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna to Celine Dion were seen in the sparkly style.

Kardashian later posted photos of the party, where she is seen in the same outfit while posing next to her sister Kendall Jenner, singer Doja Cat, Justine Skye and model Fai Khadra. “We would not put that 818 RESERVE down,” she wrote.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various stilettos and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Cult Gaia. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in cool slides and comfortable sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

