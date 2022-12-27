Khloe Kardashian Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished PVC Pumps With Thigh-High Slit Dress at Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas Eve Party

It was a very Merry Christmas for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who celebrated the holiday with an extravagant party. Khloe Kardashian was a lady in red at the annual star-studded celebration.

As seen on Instagram, the Good American co-founder poses with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. For the holiday bash, Khloe wore a gorgeous red gown by Nicolas Jebran. The strapless garment included ruffled detailing on the bodice, an extreme thigh-high side slit and a dramatic train.

Adding a dose of glam to her look, Khloe accessorized with sparkling jewels from Lorraine Schwartz including dangling earrings and a diamond choker. To place more emphasis on her look, the reality superstar and entrepreneur styled slicked her hair back into a bun and left a strand of her bangs out on the side.

Completing Khloe’s look was a pair of PVC pumps. The silhouette had a clear pointed-toe with a crystal-embellished ankle strap and a 6-inch silver stiletto heel.

PVC heels re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, sharp pumps and strappy sandals. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

The Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party was truly a family affair. Held annually, the 2022 event was attended by the full Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West. The occasion took place at Kourtney Kardashian’s home and featured a performance by Sia — which North joined during a rendition of “Snowman.”

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments.