Khloe Kardashian Bundles Up In a Navy Green Bomber Jacket & Sneakers With Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian took her daughter True Thompson and her niece Dream to Holiday Road, a holiday event in Calabasas, Calif., posting about the winter wonderland to her Instagram Story yesterday. The group walked around the venue, looking at Christmas lights, playing in the snow, and snapping a commemorative photo of the night well spent, Kardashian all bundled up in comfy clothes.

Kardashian fought off the cold in a navy green oversized bomber jacket fitted with different colorful patches that gave the style a graphic, playful appearance. The zip-up was paired alongside black slouchy trousers that kept the Good American owner nice and warm. Kardashian accessorized her ensemble with large silver hoops and red stiletto nails. The socialite wore her brown tresses back and out of her face in a slicked updo.

Khloe Kardashian with her daughter and niece on her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Keeping up the comfort, the social media star slipped into cushy gray and black sneakers with a chunky oversized silhouette, thick rubber soles, and black laces. The easygoing footwear is perfect for walking up a storm, allowing for a range of activities with a cozy and easygoing fit made for movement of every kind.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, versatility, comfort, and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders. The bulky style acts as the perfect sporty but relaxed addition to any wardrobe.

Kardashian’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

