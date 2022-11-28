Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her ‘Boxing’ Skills in Nike Dunk Ambush Sneakers & Leggings With Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian showcased her sleek style in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the reality superstar and entrepreneur uploaded a video of herself playing a fun game with her best friend Malika Haqq. The game, titled ‘Box Bollen,’ challenges individuals of all ages to start punching a ball while avoiding getting hit.

Kardashian made sure to dress the part to complete the challenge. The Good American co-founder wore all-black attire that consisted of a long-sleeve crop top and high-waist leggings. She covered her hair with a thick black headband and pulled it back into a ponytail.

Completing the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s look was the Nike Dunk High Ambush sneakers in Black. This Nike Dunk High comes from a joint venture between Nike and Ambush, a Tokyo-based fashion label founded by Yoon Ahn. Yoon Ahn is the first female designer to partner with both Nike and the National Basketball Association (NBA). The collaboration features a re-imagined take on the original Dunk High silhouette.

Inspired by Japanese automotive culture, Ahn emulates a dynamic sense of movement by elongating the oversized Swoosh tail beyond the heel of the shoe. The pair applies a two-tone colorway in black and white on a leather build. Ambush co-branding can be found on the woven tongue tag and prominent heel.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, sharp pumps and strappy sandals. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

