×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Khloe Kardashian Elevates Electric Blue Mini Dress With Barely-There Sandals for Skims Swim Release

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Khloe Kardashian
2021
2019
2019
Khloé Kardashian’s Best Shoe Moments
View Gallery 13 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian put on quite the display while in Miami with her sister Kim Kardashian on Sunday. The reality stars stepped out in style to celebrate the launch of Kim’s new Skims Swim collection and pop-up shop. Earlier this month, Kim announced that her popular shapewear brand would be releasing its first swimwear line.

Khloe slipped into an electric blue mini dress for the big night. The form-fitting number was complete with a corset bodice, plunging neckline and sheer panels.

Khloe Kardashian, Skims Swim, Miami
Khloe Kardashian at the Skims Swim popup store in Miami, FL on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian, Skims Swim
Khloe Kardashian arrives at the Skims Swim popup store in Miami, FL on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

To amp up the glamour, the Good American founder added retro shades, chunky gold hoop earrings, several diamond bracelets and long orange nails. Her outfit prompted a beach-chic feel as she styled her signature blond locs in long mermaid waves.

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive at SKIMS SWIM popup store in Miami, FL. 19 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian; Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA840343_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer look at Khloe Kardashian’s Gisueppe Zanotti ‘Harmony Plexi’ Silver Leather Three Strap Sandal.
CREDIT: MEGA
To ground everything, Khloe tapped Gisueppe Zanotti for a pair of the designer’s Harmony Plexi Leather Three Strap Sandal. The silhouette has a leather sole with the label’s signature logo, zip fastening along the back, mirrored silver patent leather uppers and a 4.7inch heel. The heels currently retail for $498.

Giuseppe Zanotti Leather Three Strap Sandal
Giuseppe Zanotti Leather Three Strap Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

 

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive at Skims Swim popup store in Miami, FL on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Kim also made a statement in a sleek gray outfit. Her matching silver set consisted of a plunging bikini top and slim-fitting leggings. The industry muse accessorized with her new go-to accessory, oversized futuristic shades. She coordinated her ensemble with gray PVC booties. The ankle-high set featured a cloudy transparent texture within a pointed-toe silhouette, making Kardashian’s bare feet fully visible. The star’s footwear was finished with angular wedge heels, which totaled at least 4 inches in height to create a streamlined effect.

Flip through the gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments. 

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad