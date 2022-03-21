Khloe Kardashian Elevates Electric Blue Mini Dress With Barely-There Sandals for Skims Swim Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian put on quite the display while in Miami with her sister Kim Kardashian on Sunday. The reality stars stepped out in style to celebrate the launch of Kim’s new Skims Swim collection and pop-up shop. Earlier this month, Kim announced that her popular shapewear brand would be releasing its first swimwear line.

Khloe slipped into an electric blue mini dress for the big night. The form-fitting number was complete with a corset bodice, plunging neckline and sheer panels.

Khloe Kardashian at the Skims Swim popup store in Miami, FL on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian arrives at the Skims Swim popup store in Miami, FL on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

To amp up the glamour, the Good American founder added retro shades, chunky gold hoop earrings, several diamond bracelets and long orange nails. Her outfit prompted a beach-chic feel as she styled her signature blond locs in long mermaid waves.

A closer look at Khloe Kardashian’s Gisueppe Zanotti ‘Harmony Plexi’ Silver Leather Three Strap Sandal. CREDIT: MEGA To ground everything, Khloe tapped Gisueppe Zanotti for a pair of the designer’s Harmony Plexi Leather Three Strap Sandal. The silhouette has a leather sole with the label’s signature logo, zip fastening along the back, mirrored silver patent leather uppers and a 4.7inch heel. The heels currently retail for $498.

Giuseppe Zanotti Leather Three Strap Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive at Skims Swim popup store in Miami, FL on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Kim also made a statement in a sleek gray outfit. Her matching silver set consisted of a plunging bikini top and slim-fitting leggings. The industry muse accessorized with her new go-to accessory, oversized futuristic shades. She coordinated her ensemble with gray PVC booties. The ankle-high set featured a cloudy transparent texture within a pointed-toe silhouette, making Kardashian’s bare feet fully visible. The star’s footwear was finished with angular wedge heels, which totaled at least 4 inches in height to create a streamlined effect.

