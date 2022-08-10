Khloe Kardashian Gives the Little Black Dress a Twist in Balenciaga Bodycon Tubular Ruched Style With Ankle Booties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian ended her night on Monday in Los Angeles after dinner at Nobu in a chic black outfit.

The “Kardashians” star had on a black Tubular dress by Balenciaga with long sleeves. The dress was ruched at a central point in the middle while the skirt sat at a short length.

Khloé Kardashian leaving Nobu on 08 Aug 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The Good American founder paired the textured dress with sunglasses and statement silver and pearl jewelry. Kardashian finished the outfit off with a light blue mini clutch with silver hardware.

Khloé Kardashian leaving Nobu on 08 Aug 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Stepping into the night confidently, Kardashian coordinated with ankle-length stiletto sock boots. The style has been popular among influencers and star for their comfortable fit and versatility. It’s no wonder Kardashian embraced them as well.

The footwear was designed with rounded toes and a sturdy silhouette, offering style and comfort. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments.

Slip into a sleek pair of black boots.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Mikki Pointed-Toe Bootie, $148.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Nixie Pointed Toe Bootie, $165.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Stuart 100 Stretch Bootie, $595.