Khloe Kardashian Amps Up Sleek Jumpsuit & Padlock Sandals With Sparkling Alien Purse at W Magazine x Burberry Miami Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

W Magazine and Burberry have united once again at Art Basel in Miami to celebrate art, design and fashion. Tastemakers and influencers from the worlds of art, design, music, sports and fashion attended the event, which took place at a private residence on Dec. 1.

Khloe Kardashian was one of the many stars to step out for the affair. The reality superstar and entrepreneur took a sleek approach to monochromatic style for the occasion. Kardashian wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit that featured zipper detailing at the center.

Khloé Kardashian attends W Magazine and Burberry’s Art Basel Celebration on Dec. 01, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

Khloe Kardashian arrives at Gekko restaurant during Art Basel in Miami, Fla on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: BackGrid/MEGA

The Good American co-founder amped up her look with futuristic accessories including oversized shades and a small sequin alien purse. Kardashian also added diamond stud earrings and a choker necklace. She let her soft wavy hair cascading on her shoulder and went with neutral glam.

A closer look at Khloe Kardashian’s Tom Ford sandals. CREDIT: BackGrid/MEGA

Completing Kardashian’s look was the Tom Ford Naked 105 pointed-toe ankle-strap sandal. Crafted in Italy, Tom Ford’s Naked sandals are anchored by a sculptural 4-inch metal heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are the versatile shoe of the season.

Khloé Kardashian attends W Magazine and Burberry’s Art Basel Celebration on Dec. 01, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, sharp pumps and strappy sandals. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments.