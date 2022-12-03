Khloe Kardashian Takes Art Basel in Slouchy Cargo Pants and Hidden Footwear

Khloe Kardashian brought her style a-game while making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams.

Khloe Kardashian attends Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

Just like Khloe and her famous friends and family members, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces.

Making a casual but stylish statement, the Good American owner wore what appeared to be a sleek black bodysuit which she paired with high waisted black distressed cargo pants with a slouchy fit. The trousers were boxy and long down to the hem, which covered up her footwear. Khloe popped on black rectangular shades and accessorized with striking gold hoops and a pendant chain necklace.

While they aren’t visible in this outfit, Khloe’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

Khloe Kardashian attends Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

Khloe also attended a collaborative W Magazine and Burberry event at Art Basel yesterday and took a sleek approach to monochromatic style for the occasion. Kardashian wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit that featured zipper detailing at the center.

Khloe amped up her look with futuristic accessories including oversized shades and a small sequin alien purse. The social media personality also added diamond stud earrings and a choker necklace. She let her soft wavy hair cascading on her shoulder and went with neutral glam. Completing Kardashian’s look was the Tom Ford Naked 105 pointed-toe ankle-strap sandal. Crafted in Italy, Tom Ford’s Naked sandals are anchored by a sculptural 4-inch metal heel.

Khloé Kardashian attends W Magazine and Burberry’s Art Basel Celebration on Dec. 01, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images for W Magazine

