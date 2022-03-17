Khloe Kardashian Elevates Monochromatic Street Style With Black Alligator Bell Bottoms & Christian Louboutin Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
It was a family affair as Khloe Kardashian headed to lunch with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The trio has been busy working on their new highly anticipated Hulu reality series, which is set to premiere on April 14. Khloe was effortlessly chic for the outing, by stepping out in an edgy ensemble.
The Good American founder wore a billowy black button up top. The cropped number was complete with a band at the bottom of the hem, which prompted a sophisticated and business-chic feel. Her pants was the highlight of her look and were coordinated with black embossed alligator bell bottoms.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tied her look together with oversized black frames and her signature enormous silver hoop earrings. She opted for neutral glam and slicked her blond locs back into a low bun.
To continue with a monochromatic aesthetic, the media personality slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. The heels includes a padded insole for extra comfort, a sharp pointed-toe, leather lining and the signature red lacquered sole. The heels rounded out her look perfectly and added another eye-catching detail.
Kardashian is known for having a modern sartorial sense. She has a natural knack for elevating simple separates with statement pieces and accessories. Her shoe style often matches her wardrobe. The socialite favors silhouettes from Amina Muaddi and Cult Gaia. When she’s off duty, you will likely catch her in chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from her former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.
