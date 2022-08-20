Khloe Kardashian Elevates Good American Catsuit With Barely-There Heels at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Launch Party

Khloe Kardashian is a fashionista. The Good American founder was spotted arriving at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila launch party celebrating a new spirit in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday.

She opted for a scoop-neck black catsuit from her brand’s High Shine Compression line, which features an array of jumpsuits, bodysuits, pants, leggings and shorts. She paired the nylon-elastane garment with an oversized gray and black denim jacket that featured front pockets and crisscross stitching throughout to create a printed diamond effect. The jacket’s tone and pattern, coupled with the catsuit, fused the look’s overall dark and sophisticated aesthetic.

Khloe Kardashian attends 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on Aug 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Khloe wore a pair of gray and black stilettos similar to her jacket. Her shoes featured a sleek and reflective element on their shank and transparent wraparound ankle and toe straps that exhibited an onyx-like shade.

Her accessories conveyed a brighter look as she made her way to the event in a radiant, silver necklace set with each piece of jewelry layered. Its designs comprised of chain and pendant elements. She also styled it in scintillating diamond stud earrings and assorted gray and silver rings on each hand.

Kardashian was also be seen in sleek, square-framed black sunglasses, an ideal accessory for day and evening-wear due to their flexibility in elevating a casual look.

For a pop of color, she donned coral red nails and a lime green Hermès Mini Kelly Bag, a handbag shade she’s been spotted carrying from the French luxury fashion house’s Birkin line with a custom “Khlo Money” print.

PHOTOS: See Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe style moments.