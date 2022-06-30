Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Impressively Master TikTok’s Viral ‘Footloose’ Drop Dance Trend in Matching Outfits

Kevin Bacon may have starred in the blockbuster flick “Footloose” almost four decades ago, but the 63-year-old actor still has some impressive dance moves packed in his arsenal. Recently, Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick took on one of the latest TikTok dance trends, performing a somewhat death-defying dance drop to the classic movie’s title song by Kenny Loggins.

“I don’t remember this being part of the original ‘Footloose’ dance choreography,” Bacon captioned the viral video, which was posted to his TikTok account. “But [we] figured we’d give it a spin.”

And he means that “spin” part quite literally — especially on Sedgwick’s part.

Bacon and Sedgwick performed the dance drop barefoot, with features Bacon holding Sedgwick lengthwise across his body, helping her unfurl toward the floor by holding one of her arms and a leg. Sedgwick impressively stops just inches from the floor, striking a dramatic pose while putting significant trust in Bacon’s strength and dance skills. But after nearly 34 years of marriage, that type of trust isn’t too surprising.

To perform the intricate dance choreography, Bacon wore a pair of Adidas black joggers and a black graphic tour tee from the death metal band Immolation. The star also wore a baseball hat on his head, capping off the casual dance-ready look. Sedgwick wore a black graphic The Bacon Bros tee and black capri leggings. After successfully completing the impressive drop, the couple high-fived while laughing in a much-deserved post-dance celebration.

Needless to say, Ren McCormack still has it some 40 years later.