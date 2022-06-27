Kesha Gives Monochrome Dressing Edgy Energy in White-Hot Mini Skirt, Crop Top & Mules at NBC Studios

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kesha looked classy in all-white outside of the NBC studios in New York today.

The “Die Young” singer slipped into a sleek summer ensemble for the occasion. The monochrome cream outfit featured a scoop neck cropped top and a matching mini skirt with a slight shine on the outer.

The star added an extra layer in a draped, long collarless jacket over her shoulders. The look was brought together with a rope tie around her waist that she knotted at the front, giving it a robe-like aesthetic.

Kesha wearing a monochrome outfit outside NBC Studios in New York City on Jun 27, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

She kept the ensemble consistent with her footwear. The 35-year-old slipped into a pair of matching mules. The shoes featured a sharp pointed toe at the sole, a thick strap that ran across her footbed and a thin stiletto heel that gave the singer some height.

Detail of Kesha’s pointed toe white mules. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it comes to Kesha’s typical style, she tends to don more edgy and bold ensembles. When she hits the stage, she is often seen in leather, lace and sheer materials.

Most recently, the musician kicked off Pride in NY on Friday with a performance at the Stonewall Inn, where she wore a sheer long-sleeve bodysuit with cutouts on the shoulder and waist as well as leather cutout stars that draped down her legs and were connected by chains.

In terms of the “We R Who We R” singer’s go-to footwear, you can often find her in everything from Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots to Converse high-top sneakers and Nike gym shoes for footwear.

