Kesha Parties in Plaid Blazer & Cowboy Boots for MLB All-Star Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kesha celebrated MLB All-Star Week on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a spunky business-casual outfit. The singer never fails to wear something with an edge. For the Players Party event, she wore a gray plaid jacket with accents of black, red and white, thrown over articles of black. Oversized blazers have become such a large trend in the fashion world as the style nods retro business-wear but adds playfulness. Under the jacket was a T-shirt that overlapped a black skirt. The fabric of the shirt was thinner as it appeared to have a more meshed material.

Kesha attends the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fanatics

Kesha wore a light assortment of accessories, including two gold chains that sat on the edges of her top. On her shoulder, she carried a small purse that complemented the sophisticated blazer. For her makeup, she had rosy cheeks and matching eyeshadow as well as a nude lip that worked for the brooding colors of the outfit. She added a dash of color with her bright yellow nails.

Related Winnie Harlow Elevates Risky Mini Dress With Chain Accessories & Satin Sandals at MLB All-Star Week Party Sydney Sweeney Sheds Tears in Crewneck, Pink Shorts and Nike Air Max 90s After Emmy Nods Lala Anthony Has Glamorous All-Red Makeover in Cutout Jumpsuit & Heels With Hair to Match

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Kesha attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) CREDIT: Getty Images

The pop star completed her outfit in cowboy boots. Ever since their takeoff in 2019 from a mass of celebrities emphasizing western style, their impact has held momentum. Kesha’s cowboy boots are an example of that influence. The black mid-calf boots instinctively aren’t a go-to with a businesswear-inspired look, but the shoes are so unique in their own way that the clash works. The western boots bring another level of fun and style, adding novelty as a replacement from a typical red carpet pump.

PHOTOS: Travis Scott, James Harden, Kesha & More Attend The Players Party x Fanatics Event During MLB All-Star Week

Put on a pair of western-inspired boots for a sleek finish.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden West White Leather Boots, $190.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Women’s Dagget Western Boots, $260.

CREDIT: Dolce Vita

To Buy: Dolce Vita Solei Stud Boots in Off White Leather, $295.