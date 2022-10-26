Kerry Washington Looks Effortlessly Chic in Pleated Leather Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Press Tour

Kerry Washington favored a classic pump yet again.

The actress stepped out in NYC today, continuing the press tour for her new Netflix film, “The School for Good and Evil.”

After appearing on “The View” wearing a deep purple drop-waist dress and white pumps, she switched to a different outfit. This time, she was wearing a beige leather midi dress. The strapless garment featured a bustier top and a pleated asymmetrical skirt. The dress also included a matching belt that she tied instead of looped into the belt.

Washington in NYC on Oct. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

Washington wore her hair back and gold medium-sized earrings were visible. She added a simple ring to complete the accessories.

The “Scandal” star added heels that she’s been seen in a few times recently. The pair featured stiletto heels that elevated her look by 3 to 4-inches. The pointed-toe shape of the pumps helped elongated her silhouette. These white pumps are very similar to the LeSilla pumps she wore when she was recently on “Good Morning America.”

Washington in NYC on Oct. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

Washington’s style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years since she took over Hollywood. Even in the past few weeks, she’s shown off her range in personal style. Take the custom Ralph Lauren spring 2023 Skirt and Jimmy Choo platform sandals she wore to a red carpet premiere earlier this week. Not to mention the Prabal Gurung spring 2023 gown she paired with Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps she wore to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala over the weekend.

