Kerry Washington Delivers Biker Glamour in Leather Pants & Boots on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Kerry Washington served sophisticated style as she visited “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City yesterday. The actress spoke about how she got into directing and her new Hulu series “Reasonable Doubt” with Michael Ealy and Pauletta Washington.

The producer wore a lengthy sleek Balmain black blazer from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. The slight slit on her jacket was decorated with gold buttons on both sides which matched the black leather belt that accentuated her waist. She paired the top with leather-footed biker pants. The black fitted pants featured a quilted pattern, adding an edgy texture to her outfit.

Kerry Washington is seen arriving to the Late show with Stephen Colbert in NYC on Oct 27, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA For footwear, Washington kept the biker theme going and slipped into a pair of leather boots with slanted heel and gold detailing that matched the shoe’s zipper closure. The pointed-toe boots connected to the pants with a ruched ankle sleeve.

Washington carried a black leather handbag with a gold-linked strap to match the rest of her ensemble. She topped it off with thick gold hoops.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Kerry Washington during Thursday’s Oct. 27, 2022 show. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Her designer look was styled by Law Roach was has also worked with Keke Palmer, Megan Thee Stallion, and Zendaya.

The producer kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style behind her shoulders with her minimal makeup featuring a soft smokey eye and a glossy lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist James Kaliardos and hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew. When not collaborating on a look for Washington, they work on other stars like Miley Cyrus, Lori Harvey, and Sarah Paulson.

Washington recently starred in the Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil.” The fantasy film was released on Oct. 19 and has already hit #1 on the streaming platform. The actress starred on screen with Sophie Anne Caruso, Charlize Theron, and Michelle Yeoh. Washington was seen at the premiere of the new drama wearing a gorgeous pastel Ralph Lauren set from the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

