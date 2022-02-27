×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kerry Washington Flows in a Peach Draped Dress and Platform Sandals at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Kerry Washington wearing a Prada dress, Samer Halimeh jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes arrives at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon
‘Sylvie’s Love’ Premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival
CA: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
View Gallery 44 Images

Kerry Washington flows in a peachy gown for the NAACP Image Awards. The awards are taking place tonight in Los Angeles and airing on BET. Some of tonight’s attendees include Issa Rae, Zendaya, Angela Bassett and Tracee Ellis Ross. In a tweet, Washington unveiled her breath-taking look.

For the outfit, Washington donned a peach out-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown that featured a train and a draped bodice that added even more volume to her garment. As for accessories, she carried a metallic pink clutch that matched her color scheme and shined with silver hardware and a chunky DeBeers diamond necklace that sparkled when she moved.

To finish off everything, Washington opted for a pair of matching platform sandals that just peeked out from the hemline of her dress.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards recognizes the achievements of people of color across numerous fields, including film, television and music. This year’s ceremony, which takes place at Los Angeles’ Pasadena Civic Center, will be hosted by Anthony Anderson. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex will notably receive the President’s Award for their international social justice efforts; Samuel L. Jackson and Nikole Hannah-Jones, respectively, will receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Social Justice Impact Award as well. 2022 nominees include Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith and Jeymes Samuel. The Awards will also feature a performance by Mary J. Blige, as well as appearances by Zendaya, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Simu Liu, Kerry Washington, Morgan Freeman and more stars.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad