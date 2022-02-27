Kerry Washington Flows in a Peach Draped Dress and Platform Sandals at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Kerry Washington flows in a peachy gown for the NAACP Image Awards. The awards are taking place tonight in Los Angeles and airing on BET. Some of tonight’s attendees include Issa Rae, Zendaya, Angela Bassett and Tracee Ellis Ross. In a tweet, Washington unveiled her breath-taking look.

For the outfit, Washington donned a peach out-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown that featured a train and a draped bodice that added even more volume to her garment. As for accessories, she carried a metallic pink clutch that matched her color scheme and shined with silver hardware and a chunky DeBeers diamond necklace that sparkled when she moved.

Ready for a night of Black excellence 🖤💖🖤 Here we gooooooooo! #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/Zx6qErQmrR — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 27, 2022

To finish off everything, Washington opted for a pair of matching platform sandals that just peeked out from the hemline of her dress.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards recognizes the achievements of people of color across numerous fields, including film, television and music. This year’s ceremony, which takes place at Los Angeles’ Pasadena Civic Center, will be hosted by Anthony Anderson. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex will notably receive the President’s Award for their international social justice efforts; Samuel L. Jackson and Nikole Hannah-Jones, respectively, will receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Social Justice Impact Award as well. 2022 nominees include Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith and Jeymes Samuel. The Awards will also feature a performance by Mary J. Blige, as well as appearances by Zendaya, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Simu Liu, Kerry Washington, Morgan Freeman and more stars.