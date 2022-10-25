×
Kerry Washington Spins Orange Dress With Sheer Bustier & Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

By Joce Blake
Kerry Washington Stuns In An Orange Tulle Dress, White Bustier And White Pumps Outside Good Morning America In New York City
Kerry Washington is continuing her fashionable press tour for her latest Netflix film, “The School for Good and Evil.” She arrived at the “Good Morning America” studio in New York City today in a vibrant orange number.

Washington wore a bright orange dress with spaghetti straps and a flowy skirt from Erdem’s spring 2023 collection. She layered the dress with a contrasted white sheer bustier, adding a romantic touch to her outfit. The dress was perfectly structured and created a whimsical aesthetic. She styled her hair in an ultramodern bun leaving some tresses out to shape her face and make way for the simple gold hoops she donned.

To coordinate with the bustier, she opted for white pumps. The pair featured stiletto heels that elevated her look by 3 to 4-inches. The pointed-toe shape of the pumps helped elongated her silhouette. These white pumps are very similar to the ones she wore when she was recently on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with the female cast of “The School for Good and Evil.”

Pointed-toe pumps are a classic silhouette that adds a sharp finish to any ensemble. The style has surged in popularity during the high heel resurgence, being embraced by brands like Amina Muaddi, Schutz and Steve Madden. Aside from Washington, stars like Lori Harvey, Bella Hadid and Serena Williams have also slipped on classic pumps by Manolo Blahnik, Burberry and Christian Louboutin recently.

Washington has a sharp style when it comes to footwear. She was recently seen wearing Casadei strappy sandals and Christian Louboutin pumps. The “Scandal” star can also be seen in bold platforms with 6-inch heels on the red carpet.

