Kerry Washington Suits Up in Ruffled Blazer & Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Kerry Washington was clad in an all-black outfit for the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

Washington was styled in a structured ruffled blazer featuring ruffled straps on the arms. The blazer created a plunging neckline silhouette. She paired it with ruffled shorts that had garters attached.

Kerry Washington attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 07 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Washington donned a bold red lip, and rosy cheeks with her slicked back. Her accessories included classic diamond earrings and simple diamond rings.

As for footwear, the actress took her look to new heights in a pair of black strappy sandals. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Kerry Washington attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 07 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

She took a moment on the red carpet to pay it forward to her stylist, Law Roach, who will make history tonight as he takes home CFDA’s first-ever Stylist Award.

Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 07 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

