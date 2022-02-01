Kerry Washington Celebrates Her Birthday in Floral Deep V-Neck Dress and Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kerry Washington rang in another year in the most stylish look.

The actress celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday and posted a series of photos from the festivities to her Instagram. She included a heartfelt caption thanking everyone for the birthday wishes; she added the organizations she’s passionate about. In her photos, Washington wore a stunning midi dress from Elie Saab with a plunging neckline. The dress was covered in floral appliqué in shades of green and blue over the white tulle material. It featured puffy sleeves and a black belt cinching at the waistline. Washington also added thick gold hoops to her outfit but otherwise kept her accessories minimal.

The “Scandal” star added a pair of strappy heels to her birthday look. Her shiny shoes featured an ankle strap as well as a toe strap. Her towering leather heels, courtesy of Casadei, featured a thin stiletto heel reaching 4.5 inches in height. The shoes added a bit of interest with the metallic color, but didn’t overpower the busy dress.

When it comes to her red carpet appearances and formal events, the “Little Fires Everywhere” actress taps different luxury houses from Lavin and Christian Louboutin to Loriblu Zuhair Murad. For more casual occasions, the star also styles pieces from Ivy Park x adidas, J.Crew, Stuart Weitzman and more well-known labels.

