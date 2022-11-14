Kerry Washington Steps Out in Polka-Dot Dress & Black Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala 2022

Kerry Washington made a stunning arrival at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala over the weekend.

Washington stepped out for the event in Los Angeles on Nov. 12 in a whimsical ensemble. The “Scandal” star wore a strappy white Sergio Hudson dress with black polka dots, a semi-sweetheart neckline, and a right side slit.

The patterned piece debuted on the runway as part of Hudson’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear presentation during New York Fashion Week in September. She previously wore a sleeveless peach gown by Hudson in March for the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards.

Kerry Washington attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

For the annual charitable event, Washington’s glam consisted of light pink blush, lipgloss in a similar hue, and sparkling eyeshadow. She wore her hair slicked back and accessorized with small hoops and a diamond necklace.

The “School for Good and Evil” actress complemented her dress with black sandals. The sleek footwear style featured an ankle strap, glossy finish, and stiletto heel.

Kerry Washington attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Law Roach styled Washington for the event. She recently joined the stylist on the CFDA Awards red carpet after Roach was honored with the trade association’s Inaugural Stylist Award on Nov. 7 in New York. Washington wore a similar elevated shoe style in black that accompanied a Vera Wang ruffled blazer with garter belted elements at its hemline and a ruffled skirt.

Washington was a recipient of the Baby2Baby’s Giving Tree Award in past editions of the event alongside Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Garner, amongst other notable figures. Kim Kardashian received this year’s award for supporting the charity for over a decade.

