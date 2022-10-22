Kendrick Lamar Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of ‘good kid, m.A.A.d. city’ in a Crochet Vest and Black Sneakers in Paris

On the tail end of his “The Big Stepper’s” concert in Paris in honor of the 10th anniversary of “good kid, m.A.A.d. city,” rap megastar Kendrick Lamar posed for a colorful outfit pic, posting the snapshot to his Instagram today. Lamar, who shouted out the triple-platinum album in his caption, was styled in a vibrant vest and lace up footwear.

Posed up on the sidewalk, the Californian wore a crisp white button up shirt that he left untucked and a delicate crochet green and white mini vest on top. On bottom, the lyricist sported baggy parachute pants with a wide oversized hem that almost eclipsed his footwear.

As for footwear, Lamar made his way through the streets of Paris in what appeared to be black sneakers with a classic gum outsole. The style faced with a stark juxtaposition thanks to their bright white laces. A certified footwear enthusiast, it’s no wonder Lamar pulls off some of the coolest styles imaginable.

Lamar is the master of surprise when it comes to style. For his unexpected Coachella appearance in April, the rapper brought the proverbial fire with his performance threads. The Nike collaborator donned a country-inspired look, wearing black jeans and a matching jacket over a black T-shirt. Lamar, who was styled by Taylor McNeill, also wore a black and white bandana tied around his neck with a matching bucket hat. But there’s no denying that the standout feature of the 34-year-old rapper’s look was his custom boots.

The leather boots were crafted in just four days by Rocketbuster, a bespoke boot manufacturer in El Paso, Texas. In an Instagram post celebrating the impressive feat, Rocketbuster founder Nevena Christi wrote about the whirlwind creation process of the shoes, which left no time to spare.

