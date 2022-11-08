Kendall & Kylie Jenner Deliver Casual Style in Coordinated Shoes on Shopping Spree in New York

Kendall and Kylie Jenner had a sisters’ day in New York. The duo stepped out to go shopping the day after attending the CFDA Awards alongside their sisters, Kim and Khloe, and mother, Kris.

The Jenner sisters kept things casual for their outing while coordinating outfits. Kylie wore a black button-down shirt paired with light-wash high-waisted jeans that had a baggier leg opening. She added a long black wool coat with a fur-trimmed collar atop her outfit.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner in New York on Nov. 8. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Kylie further accessorized her outfit with a black leather bag and black sunglasses. She completed her look with a pair of black lug-sole patent leather shoes.

Kendall also went with a coordinating and dressed-down look for the shopping spree. She wore a black speckled crewneck sweater with black flare pants. She also added a black shoulder bag to the outfit and rectangle sunglasses. Kendall finished her outfit with black square-toe shoes.

When it comes to footwear, Kendall typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles that often come in neutral tones. When she’s not stomping her way down runways, the model can be found wearing strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. On more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots.

Kylie’s style, on the other hand, varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots.

