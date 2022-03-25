Kendall Jenner Teases New Collab With Kylie Cosmetics in Striking Purple Cutout Dress and Silver Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner shared an edgy selfie on Instagram today.

The supermodel posed before a full-length mirror to promote the latest iteration of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, arriving April 6. Jenner can be seen in a lavender gown with an asymmetrical skirt. The dress features prominent distressing, the fabric looking like it was about to crumble. It’s a fun twist on a common silhouette, made better with the cutouts scattered throughout.

The reality star kept her hair down the middle with some face-framing braids. Her makeup is kept nice and neutral and she chose to accessorize with chunky purple rings. To seal the deal, the model also sported a lavender phone case and pop socket with a beaded chain.

Meanwhile, her beauty mogul sister Kylie Jenner posted to her own Instagram Stories, giving fans a sneak peek of the makeup collection and its accompanying photoshoot.

Kylie wears a variation of Kendall’s dress but re-imagined as a cropped top and asymmetrical skirt. The beauty collection will feature a blush and highlighter quad, three matte lip crayons in neutral shades and a huge eyeshadow palette with 18 unique shades.

Silver strappy heels with a shimmering finish completed the look.

