Kendall Jenner Teases New Collab With Kylie Cosmetics in Striking Purple Cutout Dress and Silver Heels

By Amina Ayoud
Kendall Jenner shared an edgy selfie on Instagram today.

The supermodel posed before a full-length mirror to promote the latest iteration of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, arriving April 6. Jenner can be seen in a lavender gown with an asymmetrical skirt. The dress features prominent distressing, the fabric looking like it was about to crumble. It’s a fun twist on a common silhouette, made better with the cutouts scattered throughout.

The reality star kept her hair down the middle with some face-framing braids. Her makeup is kept nice and neutral and she chose to accessorize with chunky purple rings. To seal the deal, the model also sported a lavender phone case and pop socket with a beaded chain.

Meanwhile, her beauty mogul sister Kylie Jenner posted to her own Instagram Stories, giving fans a sneak peek of the makeup collection and its accompanying photoshoot.

Kylie wears a variation of Kendall’s dress but re-imagined as a cropped top and asymmetrical skirt. The beauty collection will feature a blush and highlighter quad, three matte lip crayons in neutral shades and a huge eyeshadow palette with 18 unique shades.

Silver strappy heels with a shimmering finish completed the look.

Slip into some silver heels this Spring.

 

Buy Now: Open Edit Kiera Pointed Toe Pump, $59.99

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Trixie Pointed Toe Pump, $139.95-$149.95

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Sassie Pointed Toe Pump, $150

