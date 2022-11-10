Kendall Jenner Commands Attention in Quilted Leather Coat & Pointy Boots

Kendall Jenner was seen walking around the streets of New York in chic fall style last night.

The model wore a white t-shirt layered under a quilted leather trench coat from Marine Serre‘s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The piece featured different shades of blue and brown all over. She accessorized minimally with gold hoop earrings, letting the coat shine.

Kendall Jenner seen out and about in Manahttan on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Imagess

For her New York night out, Jenner’s footwear choice of the night was a sleek pair of chocolate-brown, knee-high leather boots featuring a 2-3 inch heel and a point-toe. The boots perfectly coordinated with the warm brown patches on the multi-hued trench coat.

Kendall Jenner sporting brown leather boots while walking in Manahttan on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Imagess

When it comes to picking the right footwear for a chilly autumn evening, you can never go wrong with a pair of point-toe leather boots. Besides the obvious of being a more weather-appropriate selection, the perfect pair of leather boots can coordinate with almost everything from a pair of skinny jeans to a skirt or trench coat option, like the one Jenner is sporting.

When Jenner is not on the runway or attending a high-profile event, she can usually be seen in the typical “model-off-duty” look of a ponytail, a tank top with baggy jeans, and sporty white sneakers. In the model slash entrepreneur’s closet, you can find a wide variety of shoes from various brands or independent designers. She can be seen wearing strappy sandals and heels from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent.

