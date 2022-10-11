Kendall Jenner Wears Unexpected Ultra-Cropped Shrug & Sports Bra Combo With Sneakers for Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner mastered athleisure-wear while leaving the gym in Los Angeles yesterday.

The simple styling began with an ultra-cropped white long-sleeve shrug, the shirt layered overtop a cream sports bra that peeked out from under the top’s curved gathered hem.

Kendall Jenner is seen after her workout in Los Angeles, California. 10 Oct 2022. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Athleisure is all about versatility, and Jenner’s long sleeve made for the perfect transitional piece to go from working up a sweat stylishly at the gym, to a quick coffee run. Wherever the day might have taken the 818 Tequila owner, she was certainly dressed to take on anything.

On bottom, “The Kardashians” star wore black high-waisted Alo leggings with a sleek finish. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze.

Related Kendall Jenner Pops in Black Minidress & Strappy Heels to Celebrate the Nevada Launch of Eight Reserve by 818 Kendall Jenner Poses in Chic Denim & Square-Toed Boots for Own.'s Fall 2022 Campaign Jennifer Garner Goes Casual in Black Joggers & Running Sneakers in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner is seen after her workout in Los Angeles, California. 10 Oct 2022. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Kendall Jenner is seen after her workout in Los Angeles, California. 10 Oct 2022. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

After a cool down in the ‘90s, leggings came back in style in the 2000s and have remained a core part of women’s wardrobes for a variety of athletic and non athletic purposes. The versatile style caters towards a shift in comfort wear thanks to the athelisure movement that gained popularity during the global pandemic.

Jenner finished off her look with a pair of thin black Y2K-inspired sunglasses, chunky white socks, and a trusty big gym bag in black slung over her shoulder.

Kendall Jenner is seen after her workout in Los Angeles, California. 10 Oct 2022. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

As far as footwear went, Jenner took the road less traveled, lacing up bulky black sneakers with a cushy, athletic build, and elevated rubber soles. Fitted with shiny accents, the shoes are a stand-out choice, especially when stylistically paired alongside thick white socks.

Pop on a pair of chunky black sneakers for a sporty finish.

To Buy: Reebok ZigWild sneakers, $55 (was $110).

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Rnegd sneakers, $115.

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima-R Sneakers, $100.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s fashion-forward shoe style moments.