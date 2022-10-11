Kendall Jenner Wears Unexpected Ultra-Cropped Shrug & Sports Bra Combo With Sneakers for Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Kendall Jenner mastered athleisure-wear while leaving the gym in Los Angeles yesterday.
The simple styling began with an ultra-cropped white long-sleeve shrug, the shirt layered overtop a cream sports bra that peeked out from under the top’s curved gathered hem.
Athleisure is all about versatility, and Jenner’s long sleeve made for the perfect transitional piece to go from working up a sweat stylishly at the gym, to a quick coffee run. Wherever the day might have taken the 818 Tequila owner, she was certainly dressed to take on anything.
On bottom, “The Kardashians” star wore black high-waisted Alo leggings with a sleek finish. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze.
After a cool down in the ‘90s, leggings came back in style in the 2000s and have remained a core part of women’s wardrobes for a variety of athletic and non athletic purposes. The versatile style caters towards a shift in comfort wear thanks to the athelisure movement that gained popularity during the global pandemic.
Jenner finished off her look with a pair of thin black Y2K-inspired sunglasses, chunky white socks, and a trusty big gym bag in black slung over her shoulder.
As far as footwear went, Jenner took the road less traveled, lacing up bulky black sneakers with a cushy, athletic build, and elevated rubber soles. Fitted with shiny accents, the shoes are a stand-out choice, especially when stylistically paired alongside thick white socks.
Pop on a pair of chunky black sneakers for a sporty finish.
To Buy: Reebok ZigWild sneakers, $55 (was $110).
To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Rnegd sneakers, $115.
To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima-R Sneakers, $100.
PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s fashion-forward shoe style moments.