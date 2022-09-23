Kendall Jenner Flatters Her Feet in Thong Sandals With Reflective Midi Dress To Celebrate New Eight Reserve by 818

Kendall Jenner made a sleek style statement while celebrating the launch of her new Eight Reserve by 818 held at the Little Sister Lounge in New York City last night. The supermodel enjoyed a party with friends and toasted to the new ultra-premium Añejo reserve from her 818 Tequila brand.

Jenner looked radiant at the event, arriving in a white tube top midi dress. The reflective piece had a sculpted square neckline and fitted bodice. To keep things simple, “The Kardashians” star opted for minimal accessories and only added tiny stud earrings.

Kendall Jenner celebrates the New York City launch of her new Añejo Reserve Tequila, Eight Reserve by 818, at Little Sister in New York City on September 22, 2022. CREDIT: Sophie Sahara

For makeup, the runway sensation went with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout. Jenner parted her hair in the middle and styled her signature brunette tresses straight.

When it came down to the shoes, the Vogue cover star completed her look with a pair of thong-heeled sandals. The silhouette had a transparent strap that sat in between the toes, a round outsole and a rectangle heel. Thong-heeled sandals are ideal for warm days and hangouts. While the classic flip-flop isn’t necessarily deemed a fashion shoe, its high-heeled cousin — thong-heel sandals are as fashionable as a slide gets.

Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. The reality superstar enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and slacks, she also likes to keep several cozy pieces in rotation. Her footwear choices usually include Bottega Veneta clogs, leather boots and strappy sandals. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance and Off-White.

