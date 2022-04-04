Kendall Jenner Brings Y2K Inspo in Graphic Mini Dress & Barely-There Heels for TAO Beach Dayclub Party

Kendall Jenner looked ready for sunny days in her latest post on Instagram today.

The supermodel shared an array of photos after attending the opening of Tao Beach Dayclub in Las Vegas on Saturday. She wore a blue and white printed dress from Maisie Wilen. The mini dress featured an abstract design (slightly resembling ocean waves) with a light blue and black graphics on the white tank dress. Jenner added silver hoop earrings and chic sunglasses as well as a light blue mini shoulder bag, embracing Y2K style inspiration.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum added a trendy pair of heel to her look. She opted for clear strappy sandals for the event. Transparent heels have been a popular style among celebrities. Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Irina Shayk and Heidi Klum are fans of the look. One reason the style is popular is its versatility.

The runway model typically mixes in both classic and trendy footwear styles, like the leather boots she recently wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For dressed-down moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Stella McCartney, Khaite and The Row.

