Kendall Jenner Takes New York in Cozy Sweater & Sold-Out Adidas Samba Sneakers

Kendall Jenner was seen in another casual ensemble in NYC on Wednesday.

The model came to the city on Monday to attend the CFDA Awards with several family members and has been enjoying her time in the Big Apple ahead of returning to her home in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, she was seen out and about wearing a dressed-down look. She paired a fuzzy dark gray crewneck sweater with light-wash jeans. Her straight-leg denim offset the deep color of her top. Jenner added rectangular sunglasses and a gold chain purse to the outfit.

Jenner in NYC on Nov. 1 CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For her shoes, she slipped back into a pair that she wore days earlier on Monday. She donned Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers in a navy, black and yellow colorway.

The popular style has been worn by numerous other celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Harry Styles and more. While Jenner’s style is currently sold out, they were available for $180 when they were first released.

Jenner in NYC on Nov. 1 CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both trendy and classic styles, often coming in neutral shades.

When she’s not walking down runways, Jenner can be found wearing strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. On more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

