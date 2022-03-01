Kendall Jenner Channels Mime Style in Oversized Striped Top, Trousers & Loafers at Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Add a little face paint and Kendall Jenner fits right in wearing a mime-inspired look in Paris.

The supermodel is spending time in France for Paris Fashion Week right after hitting Italy for Milan’s shows. While out and about on Tuesday, Jenner was seen wearing a loose outfit including an oversized black and white long sleeve top paired with black baggy trousers. She added a large black tote bag to the look and kept her accessories simple with just a pair of sunglasses and a black face mask. She pulled her newly-dyed red hair up.

Jenner in Paris on March 1. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

The Prada model slipped into a pair of casual and comfortable loafers for her outing. Her shoes featured a black leather material and a rounded toe. Though the style has been popular for decades, loafers did face a few years collecting dust — luckily, for fans, though they recently made a resurgence thanks to brands like Gucci and Ganni.

A closer look at Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

For footwear, the Michael Kors model typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner can often be seen in mules and strappy sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

