×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Serves Up Tequila in Japanese-Inspired Thong Sandals at Revolve Festival During Coachella Weekend 2022

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Kendall Jenner attends the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL
2011
2012
2013
2014
View Gallery 23 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner took a shot at blanco style from head-to-toe at Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, where the 818 Tequila brand founder promoted her alcohol.

The supermodel’s venture had a large presence at the buzzy party, with revelers sipping cocktails made from her reposado and blanco spirits. She arrived to take part in the activations dressed in all-white, including a cropped tank top with Local European’s “Wide Leg Multi Pocket Pant” and The Row’s “Ginza” thong sandals.

The Japanese-inspired flip flops feature an off-white leather upper with thick ankle-encircling straps for security. Meanwhile, the contrasting black sole in suede has a thick construction that offers a 1-inch boost. The two-tone sandals retail for $925 on Net-a-porter.com.

the row ginza thong sandals flip flop japanese inspired sandals, white with black sole
The Row’s “Ginza” thong sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Related

Kim Kardashian Does Shades of Gray With Sleek Crisscross Sandals That Climb the Legs at Revolve Festival 2022

Billie Eilish Hits the Coachella Stage in PSNY x Nike Air Force 1s

Alessandra Ambrosio Masters Boho-Chic With Brown Booties and a Lacy White Jumpsuit at Coachella 2022

A Balenciaga “XX” croc-embossed flap bag in black and DMY by DMY “Billy” sunglasses completed the look.

Jenner was joined by her sister Kim Kardashian, who opted for a one-sleeve “Ziggy” crop top by Rick Owens with the brand’s fall ‘2020 skirt, of which its thigh-high slit gave way to silver sandals with crisscross straps that climbed the legs.

revolve festival 2022, michael mente, kim kardashians, coachella 2022
Kim Kardashian (center) with Revolve CEO and founder Michael Mente at Revolve Festival on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif., during Coachella.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

“The Kardashians” stars posed alongside Revolve CEO and founder Michael Mente and Raissa Gerona.

Revolve’s namesake Revolve Festival returned after a two-year COVID hiatus to host 2,000 guests in a musical celebration. Co-launched with h.Wood Group, the event also includes performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, Bia and Iann Dior, plus a special guest appearance by Willow Smith.

See more of Jenner’s style through the years. 

Slide on a pair of white thongs sandals for a breezy look.

Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals
CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417

Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595

Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals, $158

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad