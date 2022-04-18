Kendall Jenner Serves Up Tequila in Japanese-Inspired Thong Sandals at Revolve Festival During Coachella Weekend 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner took a shot at blanco style from head-to-toe at Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, where the 818 Tequila brand founder promoted her alcohol.

The supermodel’s venture had a large presence at the buzzy party, with revelers sipping cocktails made from her reposado and blanco spirits. She arrived to take part in the activations dressed in all-white, including a cropped tank top with Local European’s “Wide Leg Multi Pocket Pant” and The Row’s “Ginza” thong sandals.

The Japanese-inspired flip flops feature an off-white leather upper with thick ankle-encircling straps for security. Meanwhile, the contrasting black sole in suede has a thick construction that offers a 1-inch boost. The two-tone sandals retail for $925 on Net-a-porter.com.

The Row’s “Ginza” thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

A Balenciaga “XX” croc-embossed flap bag in black and DMY by DMY “Billy” sunglasses completed the look.

Jenner was joined by her sister Kim Kardashian, who opted for a one-sleeve “Ziggy” crop top by Rick Owens with the brand’s fall ‘2020 skirt, of which its thigh-high slit gave way to silver sandals with crisscross straps that climbed the legs.

Kim Kardashian (center) with Revolve CEO and founder Michael Mente at Revolve Festival on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif., during Coachella. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

“The Kardashians” stars posed alongside Revolve CEO and founder Michael Mente and Raissa Gerona.

Revolve’s namesake Revolve Festival returned after a two-year COVID hiatus to host 2,000 guests in a musical celebration. Co-launched with h.Wood Group, the event also includes performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, Bia and Iann Dior, plus a special guest appearance by Willow Smith.

