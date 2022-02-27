Kendall Jenner Debuts Red Hair While Sporting an Understated All-Black Look in Paris

Kendall Jenner is now a redhead.

The model, 26, debuted her new look on the runway at the Prada fall ’22 fashion show earlier this week and has been sporting a copper-colored mane ever since. Today, Jenner was photographed heading out in Paris wearing an understated all-black ensemble that highlighted her fiery auburn locks.

Kendall Jenner steps out in Paris on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 wearing an understated all-black outfit. CREDIT: MEGA

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star donned a simple black curve-hugging dress featuring long sleeves and a knee-length hem. For shoes, the supermodel grounded her look with a pair of smooth black leather heeled boots that hit just below the knee and feature a classic pointy toe silhouette.

Kendall Jenner pairs a simple black long-sleeved dress with pointy black boots for an outing in Paris on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The 818 Tequila founder accessorized with sunglasses and a Jil Sander Empress shoulder bag made of black leather and plush brown shearling. The bag, which originally retails for $1,650, is currently 40% off on mytheresa.com.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner wearing black leather boots that hit just below the knee and feature a pointed toe silhouette. CREDIT: MEGA

At the Prada show on Feb. 24, Jenner’s hair was worn slicked back in a sleek updo. She wore a shimmery silver see-through skirt with a navy blue belted puffer coat with feathers on the shoulders and pointed Mary Jane pumps.

Kendall Jenner hits the runway with red hair for Prada’s fall ’22 show on Feb. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Monica Feudi

