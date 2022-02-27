×
Kendall Jenner Debuts Red Hair While Sporting an Understated All-Black Look in Paris

By Allie Fasanella
Kendall Jenner is now a redhead.

The model, 26, debuted her new look on the runway at the Prada fall ’22 fashion show earlier this week and has been sporting a copper-colored mane ever since. Today, Jenner was photographed heading out in Paris wearing an understated all-black ensemble that highlighted her fiery auburn locks.

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star donned a simple black curve-hugging dress featuring long sleeves and a knee-length hem. For shoes, the supermodel grounded her look with a pair of smooth black leather heeled boots that hit just below the knee and feature a classic pointy toe silhouette.

The 818 Tequila founder accessorized with sunglasses and a Jil Sander Empress shoulder bag made of black leather and plush brown shearling. The bag, which originally retails for $1,650, is currently 40% off on mytheresa.com.

At the Prada show on Feb. 24, Jenner’s hair was worn slicked back in a sleek updo. She wore a shimmery silver see-through skirt with a navy blue belted puffer coat with feathers on the shoulders and pointed Mary Jane pumps.

