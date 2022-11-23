Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps

As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post.

The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was enough for her bottoms.

For her footwear, Jenner added a pair of classic black pumps. Her pointed-toe heels featured a slingback style and a heel reaching at least 3 inches. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of the shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels.

When it comes to her footwear style, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles that often come in neutral tones. When she’s not stomping her way down runways, Jenner can be found wearing strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. On more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

