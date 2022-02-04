Kendall Jenner Gives Sporty-Chic Vibes in Oversized Nike Hoodie, Sleek Black Leggings & White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

On Thursday, Kendall Jenner pulled up to a pilates class in a sporty-chic ensemble. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum joined her longtime friend, Hailey Bieber for a workout in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner arrives at a pilates class in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jenner looked cool and comfortable as she arrived in a monochromatic outfit that consisted of an oversized Nike x Cactus Plant Flea Market Jacket and sleek black leggings.

Her black outwear featured the Nike Air logo in large white-outlined lettering along the trim and down the front. The jacket also featured a hood and a zipper for closure. The hoodie currently retails for $330 on StockX.

The 818 Tequila founder elevated her look with a pair of black square-shaped sunglasses, a face mask for safety and carried a large blue water bottle in her hand. Jenner pulled her dark tresses back into a ponytail and topped it with a thick black headband.

Kendall Jenner spotted out in Los Angeles, California on February 2, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

To ground everything, the supermodel finished off her look with white tube socks and a fresh pair of Nike kicks. The grey and white sneakers included long white laces and a chunky outer sole.

This isn’t the first time that the reality star complimented her look with a Nike silhouette. Last month, she turned her workout session into a stylish event by wearing a baggy gray hoodie with black stretch pants and black and white Nike sneakers.

Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe when it comes to fashion. While the television personality enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and slacks, she likes to keep several cozy pieces in rotation. Her footwear choices usually include Bottega Veneta clogs, leather ankle boots and strappy sandals. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance and Off-White.

