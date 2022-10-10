Kendall Jenner Pops in Black Minidress & Strappy Heels to Celebrate the Nevada Launch of Eight Reserve by 818

Kendall Jenner celebrated the Nevada launch of her new Añejo Reserve, Eight Reserve by 818, at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant & Nightclub last week. The 26-year-old model attended the event in style.

Jenner paired a black minidress with a crew neckline and gold accents spread all over. The model completed the look with a black crocodile leather fold-over shoulder bag and kept it simple with no jewelry.

Kendall Jenner celebrates the Nevada launch of her new Añejo Reserve, Eight Reserve by 818, at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant & Nightclub on Oct. 6. CREDIT: Sophie Sahara

As for footwear, Jenner paired the minidress with black strappy stilettos. The 6-inch heels featured an ankle strap fastened by a sparkling crystal buckle. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

Kendall Jenner attends the Nevada launch of her new Añejo Reserve, Eight Reserve by 818, at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant & Nightclub on Oct. 6. CREDIT: Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner attends the Nevada launch of her new Añejo Reserve, Eight Reserve by 818, at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant & Nightclub on Oct. 6. CREDIT: Sophie Sahara

The Nevada launch comes after the model’s busy month walking the runway at multiple Fashion Week shows. Jenner’s new tequila brand has gained a lot of attention ever since 818 Tequila’s launch at the Soho House in Malibu, Calif. back in August. Many friends and family of the model gathered for the event including Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

When the model is not walking the runway, her go-to style is tomboy chic with a western twist. Jenner is usually found wearing strappy sandals or mules from luxury brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. If she’s going for a more relaxed vibe, the model will slip into a pair of Nike or Converse sneakers or a pair of cowboy boots.

