Kendall Jenner Goes Sporty-Chic in Nike Tom Sachs Sneaker With Bralette & Leggings

Kendall Jenner showcased her sporty-chic style during her latest outing. The supermodel was spotted strutting through the streets of Los Angeles on Nov. 27.

Jenner was dressed in athleisure attire for the occasion. “The Kardashians” star wore a simple white sports bra with sleek black high-waist leggings. Instead of tying her sweatshirt around her waist, she kept it draped into a knot across her shoulders.

Kendall Jenner out in Los Angeles on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a casual vibe, the reality star parted her hair in the middle and clipped it up in the back. Jenner accessorized with DMY by DMY Billy black rectangle sunglasses, a face mask and carried her essentials in a black shoulder bag.

NikeCraft Mars Yard Shoe 1.0 Tom Sachs Space Camp. CREDIT: StockX

For footwear, Jenner slipped into the NikeCraft Mars Yard Shoe 1.0 Tom Sachs Space Camp sneaker. The silhouette features an off-white mesh on the quarter panel and toe box, while maple nubuck overlays emerge throughout. A sport red Swoosh cuts through the design, while the shoe comes with two sets of insoles, one made with mesh and the other with cord. A heavy lug pattern on the outsole provides traction and completes the sneaker.

Kendall Jenner out in Los Angeles on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

