Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots

Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots.

On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently.

Kendall Jenner seen leaving from dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black high-waisted denim jeans with a straight fit. Jenner carried a black mini bag over her shoulder and wore her dark hair straight down and parted in the middle.

On her feet, Jenner stepped into sharp brown western-style ankle boots feat light brown stitching with squared-off toes and a glossy patent leather finish. The versatile style featured block heels that offered Jenner a boost without sacrificing the star’s overall comfort. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles, patterns, and colors.

Kendall Jenner seen leaving from dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots. A stellar choice for the colder months, ankle boots make for a useful closet staple and cute addition to any outfit.

When it comes to footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles that often come in neutral tones. When she’s not stomping her way down runways, Jenner can be found wearing strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. On more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

