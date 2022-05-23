Kendall Jenner Struggles to Walk in Too-Tight Dress & Sandals Climbing Stairs During Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

Kendall Jenner was caught in a funny video taken by her sister Kylie Jenner, who recorded the supermodel struggling to walk up steep Italian steps after the Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday in Portofino, Italy.

Kendall can be seen carefully waddling up the steps in a tight Dolce & Gabbana dress, with Kylie following swiftly behind. The pair exclaimed that the stairs were “crazy,” slowly making their way up the flight to the wedding after-party.

Kendall wore a tan sleeveless gown with tiny slits running up the back of the skirt to allow for some movement, but clearly not much. The dress had a structured, almost corset-like bodice and a high neckline. The back was plunging, shaped like a V while the front was a straight across, modest silhouette.

Floral details and butterflies were printed on the gown, perfect for a wedding day. She wore chunky tan sandals that most likely worked in her favor when it came time to traverse the rocky streets and stairs of Portofino.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding has been one of the most lavish of the Kardashian clans. Held in Italy and sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana, the three-day-long affair included a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny and an afternoon boating trip. Ultimately, it culminated in a ceremony at Portofino villa L’Olivetta and reception at castle Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino harbor, with numerous guests that included the full Kardashian and Jenner families, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Fox. Prior to their wedding, Barker proposed to Kardashian on October 17, 2021, at the shoreline of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel; the duo also held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, and were legally married in the United States in Santa Barbara in May.