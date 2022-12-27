Kendall Jenner Sparkles in Red Valentino Dress & Strappy Sandals at Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas Eve Party

Kendall Jenner glistened at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24.

The 27-year-old model wore a sparkling red Valentino dress with a fitted silhouette and a train that cascaded the floor. The strapless dress featured a low back that was decorated with an overlap detail along the lining. The embellished gown is from the designer’s spring 2018 couture collection. Jenner was styled by Dani Michelle, who also works with Hailey Bieber, Maren Morris and Nicola Peltz.

Jenner sported a pair of diamond studs for accessories. The model kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style complimenting her glowing makeup that featured a glossy mauve lip. Jenner’s look was created by hairstylist Reagan Link and makeup artist Diane Buzzetta. The beauty duo has also worked with other stars such as Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner, and Jenna Dewan.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of red sandals. The leather heels featured an asymmetrical strappy design that filled the top of her foot. The back of the sandals was covered by her cascading train, but it seemed like the shoes were supported by a stiletto heel.

When Jenner is not attending a formal event, her go-to style is tomboy chic with a western twist. She is usually found wearing strappy sandals or mules from luxury brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. If she’s going for a more relaxed vibe, the model will slip into a pair of Nike or Converse sneakers or a pair of cowboy boots.

The Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party was truly a family affair. Held annually, the 2022 event was attended by the full Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West. The occasion took place at Kourtney Kardashian’s home and featured a performance by Sia — which North joined during a rendition of “Snowman.”

