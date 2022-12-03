Kendall Jenner Updates a Classic Silhouette in Lime Green Suede Skinny Jeans and Pointed Black Pumps

Kendall Jenner was photographed after grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., yesterday dressed in a lime green-centric ensemble and dressy sharp pumps.

Kendall Jenner out at dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Calif. on Dec. 2, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Pushing the envelope, Jenner’s ensemble consisted of bold hues and eye-catching textures that updated simple silhouettes in favor of trendier styles. On top, the model sported a white mock neck, which she layered underneath a slouchy green sweater with a fuzzy faux-fur texture. On bottom, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador popped on suede green skinny jeans with a flared hem that mirrored bell bottoms. Jenner slung a brown suede bag over her shoulder and accessorized with metallic silver dangling earrings with a reflective quality. As for her hair, the 818 Tequila owner wore her tresses neatly in a middle part.

Related Kylie Jenner Reunites With Kendall Jenner, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian in Leopard Print & Balenciaga Boots Kendall Jenner Goes Sporty-Chic in Nike Tom Sachs Sneaker With Bralette & Leggings Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps

As far as footwear goes, Jenner opted for an ever versatile pair of black pumps with a pointed toe, adding a sophisticated flair to her look. It’s a classic shoe that when paired with a youthful silhouette, modernizes and elevates the trustworthy footwear.

The pointed toe on the heels command attention, drawing the eye to the pair first before anything else. Pumps paired with jeans of any kind have become a go-to combo, quickly becoming a favorite of many celebrities, including Jenner, because the pumps work well to dress up jeans.

Kendall Jenner out at dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Calif. on Dec. 2, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles that often come in neutral tones. When she’s not stomping her way down runways, Jenner can be found wearing strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. On more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands including Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

PHOTOS: See all the stars, including Jenner, featured in Boss’ Spring 2022 Campaign.