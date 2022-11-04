Kendall Jenner Updates Rainy Day Outfit With Hunter Boots & Cozy Sweater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner is ready for the rain in a recent social media post.

The model posted to her Instagram story looking cozy, shortly after celebrating her 27th birthday. In her story, she is curled up on a chair with a glass mug. She wore a gray oversized crewneck sweater, and white crew socks to add to the coziness of the ensemble.

Jenner posing on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram/Kendall Jenner

In front of the “Kardashians” star sat a pair of Hunter rain boots. The Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain Boots featured a rubber outer material with vegan shearling lining the boots that can be worn in temperatures as cold as -5°C. Her Urban Gray colorway is available on Hunter’s website for $130.

Women’s Play Vegan Shearling Insulated Tall Rain Boots by Hunter

Many other celebrities have been fans of the British brand’s iconic wellies not only for their utilitarian features but also for their style. Kacey Musgraves, Reese Witherspoon, and more have donned Hunter boots over the years.

When it comes to footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles that often come in neutral tones. When she’s not stomping her way down runways, Jenner can be found wearing strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. On more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

