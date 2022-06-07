Kendall Jenner Reaches Zen in Chic Green Halter Bikini During Sound Bath

Kendall Jenner chicly reaches zen levels poolside in a photo shared with her fans Sunday on Instagram.

The slideshow of photos comes with Jenner discussing the downtime she’s been having as of late, sharing the tips and tricks she uses while trying to wind down. The star mentions mediation, journaling, working out or taking what she calls “nature walks,” and being with her “animal children.” Her advice to her followers? “go outside, pick up a new hobby, hug someone you love, keep a smile on yuh face! great things are coming to you 🤍.”

The model lounged on a purple, blue, and white floral blanket near the crystal clear pool. In the first image, Jenner is playing around with singing bowls, keeping the good vibes going with a journal with her name on it, along with some reading materials and a pencil. Jenner wore a green halter bikini top with crisscrossing straps that wrap around the star’s waist. The bikini bottoms were high-waisted, the style quite popular among models like Jenner.

“The Kardashians” star also wore a sun hat with a short brim and long top covered in dainty flowers in various green hues on a cream background. Jenner’s nails were painted a sky blue that added a nice pop of color to contrast all the green. The model threw on rectangular black shades and a dainty gold chain.

Jenner doesn’t wear any shoes poolside, however, a pair of tan slides or simple flip-flops that match the color scheme the model has going would be a nice complement to the look. Something to protect her feet from the heated ground, while rounding out the outfit.