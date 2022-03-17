Kendall Jenner Starts the Glamour Party Early in Gray Mini Dress, Boots With Flared Heels & 818 Tequila

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner brings the party with her latest outfit. The model was spotted yesterday heading to lunch in West Hollywood, Calif., while she carried a bottle of her 818 Tequila in her hand.

Kendall Jenner out and about in a gray stretch dress and tall black leather boots in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner out and about in a gray stretch dress and tall black leather boots in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For the outfit, Jenner went with a gray slouchy minidress that had a plunging square neckline and had a high hemline. She accessorized with a black Balenciaga Le Cagole XS Shoulder Bag that featured slick leather, silver hardware and embellishments. She also popped on a pair of sleek sunglasses and kept her jewelry simple with a gold necklace.

To ground everything, she wore a pair of tall black leather boots. The shoes came to her knees and had a slight angular heel. The boots also had a sharp flared heel for a modern touch.

Related Justine Skye Gives the Little Black Dress a Twist With Pops of Spring Colors & Boots at Sunny Vodka Launch Party Tinashe Takes 'Tomb Raider' Inspiration to 'Jimmy Kimmel' in Edgy Outfit & Boots Olivia Jade Elevates Oversized Blazer & Baggy Jeans With Pointy Boots at Sunny Vodka Party

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s tall black leather boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Jenner and her clothing aesthetic, she tends to fancy modern yet stylish pieces. For example, she recently gave a chic twist on Mime-wear in a black and white oversized striped top with black trousers and loafers while out and about in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. And recent, she gave equestrian energy in flared blue jeans, a brown leather jacket and brown western boots while out in Paris.

Jenner has made a name for herself and has posed in campaigns for luxury brands like Longchamp, Balmain, Givenchy and Burberry, to name a few. She also released a clothing line that was only available for 72 hours with the brand About You that consisted of elevated basics like wide-leg trousers, spaghetti strap mini dresses, textured bike shorts.

Click through the gallery to see Jenner’s style evolution through the years.

Pop on a pair of tall black boots for a refined finish.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Parton Leather Knee Boots, $348.

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Oriel 95 Black Nappa Leather Boots, $1,050.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Mandee 2 Boot, $80.