Kendall Jenner Models Classic Closet Staples With Elevated Twists in Lingerie, Denim & Pumps in New FWRD Campaign

Kendall Jenner posed as the face of luxury online retailer FWRD’s latest campaign, “Cue the Classics.” The creative director sported chic and elevated basics in neutrals from designer brands like Khaite, Loewe, Bottega Veneta and HELSA, including some of her favorite picks from the FWRD’s extensive collection. Jenner’s look is available to shop now on FWRD.com.

Kendall Jenner for FWRD’s “Cue The Classics” campaign. CREDIT: Via FWRD

From tried and true denim to lacy slips, Jenner’s many ensembles showcased the best of the best of closet staples. Posed on a chair, the model’s first look featured a black and white striped turtleneck from Khatie paired alongside what looked it be opaque black tights. Elevating the look, Jenner popped on shady black Loewe sunnies with exaggerated puffy frames.

The “Kardashians” star’s many looks included less opaque tights in black and lavender that kept the socialite cozy. On top, Jenner opted for daring lacy lingerie accompanied by the occasional black fur coat, or a see-through mesh long sleeve styled with dazzling pearl jewelry. A triangular bra in a forest green was followed by dark wash Y/Project denim with cowboy boot cuffs and a rugged black cowboy hat.

Kendall Jenner for FWRD’s “Cue The Classics” campaign. CREDIT: Via FWRD

Among other things, Jenner also wore a matching red bra top and bottom worn underneath an oversized sage colored coat. A final ensemble saw Jenner dressed for summer wearing a white maxi dress with a dainty mesh overlay with a raw, unfinished texture worn alongside dangling gold earrings.

On her feet, Jenner wore a variety of pointed toe slingback styles in a reflective chrome and black suede. While some outfits were worn sans-shoes, the sharp pairs acted as sleek addition to her ensembles. The shoes featured thin stiletto heels, around 3 to 4 inches, elongated triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the Estée Lauder brand ambassador a more comfortable experience.

Kendall Jenner for FWRD’s “Cue The Classics” campaign. CREDIT: Via FWRD

