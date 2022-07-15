Kendall Jenner Strikes a Pose in Chic Pink Floral Bikini & Hidden Sandals

Kendall Jenner channeled summer prints in Frankies Bikinis.

The model enjoyed an island getaway recently and shared her sleek swimwear looks on July 14, bringing her followers along for the ride. Jenner visited waterfalls, watched sunsets, and chilled on boats idly floating in clear waters, all while wearing the most perfect summer bikini of the season.

Kendall Jenner wears a floral-print bikini by Frankies Bikinis. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kendall Jenner

“The Kardashians” TV personality donned the Frankies Bikinis “Hope Triangle Bikini” top in a dark pink shade. The bikini top is a halter style, dotted with white and light pink tropical floral graphics all tying in the back. It was paired with high-waisted bikini bottoms, both the top and bottom set in the colorway “coconut” featuring matching patterns. Jenner’s bikini bottoms sat high on her hips, creating shape and a lengthier silhouette for the already tall and lean model.

Jenner accessorized the tropical bikini set with a dainty gold necklace equipped with a tiny cross pendant and a cream baseball hat.

The model does not include her footwear in the videos she shared, though it’s likely she coordinated with sandals. Jenner is quite active, however, and while flip flops are perfect for lounging on the beach.

PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebs Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots